K-Pop stars PSY and Suga from BTS collaborate for new single, ‘That That’

K-pop stars PSY and Suga from the popular boy band BTS have collaborated on a new single titled That That for PSY’s latest album, 9th.

Suga has not just produced and written the song but also featured alongside PSY in the music video for That That.

On April 30, PSY shared the story of how he and BTS Suga collaborated for the track on the reality show, Knowing Bros (Ask Us Anything). Suga reportedly approached PSY on a call casually. “One day, I got a text message from an unknown number. It said, ‘Hi, this is Suga. I’d like to talk to you about something.’ So, we met up (sic),” PSY said on the show.

Also read: Grammys 2022: BTS get standing ovation for their performance of Butter

In a recent interview with media sources, Suga revealed that he was not really the, “type to meet up and collaborate,” with people in general. He was quoted as saying, “To be honest, I haven’t gotten that close with anyone I collab with. It’s because I’m not the type to meet up and collaborate in person (sic).”

In less than 48 hours, the video of That That has reached 48 million views on YouTube, becoming one of the Top 10 trending videos of the month. What’s more, That That has become the highest-grossing video on YouTube in South Korea.

Suga has earlier produced songs for IU and Heize, among other singers.

In other news, BTS will come out with their next album in June, the title of which has not been announced yet.