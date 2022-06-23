Kim Kardashian responds to allegation of damaging iconic Marilyn Monroe gown; here’s what she said

Model and TV personality Kim Kardashian, who has been receiving backlash on social media for several reasons after she donned Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet, has responded to allegations that she damaged the gown after wearing it. Pictures that were making their rounds on social media suggested that the gown had been stretched, with some of its crystals missing and loose threads visible.

During a recent chat with media sources, Kim denied having caused any kind of damage to the gown. She was quoted as saying, “Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well; there were handlers in gloves that put it on me. It was such a process. I showed up on the red carpet in a robe and slippers, and I put the dress on the bottom of the carpet and went up the stairs … I probably had it on for three minutes, four minutes. (sic).”

She added that she respected Monroe and was aware of how much the dress means to American history. She also stated that she knew of the dress’ legendary status and meaning for American culture, and hence chose to wear the dress since it seemed perfect for the Met Gala theme.

In addition to Kim’s response, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! too squashed reports of the dress being damaged, with a statement issued last week. They stated that Kim “did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala (sic).” They also noted that the dress was in the same condition right from the time Kim got into it at the bottom of the Met Gala red carpet’s steps to the top, where it was returned.

Kim was also under fire after revealing that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn’s dress since netizens saw it as a celebrity’s promotion of the “wrong” ideas for fitness and body positivity. Kim had told media sources, “I looked at it like a role. And I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me.”

Marilyn Monroe wore this gown in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to then-president John F Kennedy. The dress was then purchased by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum at an auction for nearly $5 million.