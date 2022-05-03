Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla brings desi representation to the event with a stunning golden sari

The Met Gala 2022, which took place on May 2 (EST) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, saw some epic fashion moments from celebrities, including one of Indian cultural representation from socialite Natasha Poonawalla. She wore a shimmering golden handcrafted, printed tulle sari that was paired with a Schiaparelli, hand-forged metal bustier in gold, and a sheer trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet.

The outfit was designed by Sabyasachi, in keeping with this year’s theme for the Gala: ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, or ‘Gilded Glamour’.

Decoding the ensemble, Sabyasachi shared a picture of Natasha on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala.” - Sabyasachi Mukherjee (sic).”

Also read: Sabyasachi takes down mangalsutra ad after political backlash

He further wrote, “For the 2022 Met Gala, themed ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, Natasha Poonawalla’s vision was to interpret the dress code ‘gilded glamour’ with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity. She wears a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail (sic).”



“The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi’s Curiosity Art & Antiquity Project—crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones (sic),” he concluded.

This year, the Met Gala hosts and co-chairs include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, while designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri, and the editor-in-chief of a popular fashion magazine will continue with their roles as honorary co-chairs.