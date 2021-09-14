Met Gala versus MTV VMA: From Megan Fox to Billie Eilish, these celebs set different fashion goals for both events

The Met Gala 2021, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday (EDT), saw lots of glamour, glitz, and drama on the red carpet, making it note-worthy since it presented back-to-back epic fashion moments right after the MTV VMA that took place the previous day at the Barclays Center in New York’s Brooklyn.

Here's a look at some of the most memorable outfits donned by celebrities at the Met Gala that were a complete contrast to their costumes at the VMA.

Megan Fox

If one had to take a lesson on how to transform completely within 24 hours, Megan Fox would be the perfect teacher for it. She made a bold fashion statement with her sheer, see-through Thierry Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs.

However, what was more eye-opening was her transformation for the Met Gala, where she stole the show with her fiery-red, shimmery ensemble by Dundas that was all about her ravishing curves, cut-outs and lace-ups. She completed her outfit — which had a thigh-high slit, long sleeves and a sweeping train — with red Jimmy Choo pumps, Lorraine Schwartz earrings, hot red lipstick, and a braided hairdo with baby bangs.

Jennifer Lopez

For the VMAs, Jennifer Lopez picked a daring, black mini-dress by David Koma with a lace tie up for the bodice and sides of the sparkly skirt. The ensemble, which had long sleeves and a high neck, worked well with a pair of clear heels and J Lo’s wavy locks.

On the other hand, she went for a classy cowboy look during the Met Gala with her Ralph Lauren gown that had a thigh-high slit. The ensemble included a faux fur wrap and a cowboy hat.

What’s more, the Internet couldn’t get enough of Jennifer’s PDA moment with Ben Affleck, where the two of them were seen kissing with their masks on.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish set a new MTV VMA trend this year: comfortable Goth (is that even a term?) She went back to her usually preferred baggy outfits and opted for an all-black ensemble: an oversized sweater, skirt, socks, and combat boots.

But on the contrary, the teen music sensation had a princess moment on the Met Gala red carpet in her pale peach tulle corset gown by Oscar de La Renta that came with a gargantuan skirt and a 15-feet train. Billie was also a picture of grace and understated beauty with her subtle makeup and her Marilyn Monroe-inspired hairstyle.

Interestingly, Billie Eilish had agreed to wear Oscar De la Renta only if they stopped using fur in their production.

Lil Nas X

Rapper Lil Nas took a page out of style icon Billy Porter’s book from the Oscars and made an iconic fashion statement at the VMAs with his one-shouldered tuxedo that had a double-breasted blazer and a long train!

He continued with more flamboyant attire at the Met Gala. He had donned three separate looks by Versace — First, a regal golden velvet robe. This later revealed a golden armour suit underneath. And third, a gold embellished black bodysuit.

Alicia Keys

From a stylish black jumpsuit to a sheer white shirt and dreamy tulle skirt, Alicia Keys made a dramatic transformation between the MTV VMAs and the Met Gala.

Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello, who made an appearance at the VMAs as well as the Met Gala with her bae Shawn Mendes, went for a pink-and-red strapless, knee-length Alexis Mabille gown with a sweetheart neckline. What’s more, a huge pink-and-red bow at the base of the corset was also seen.

For the Met, she wore a sparkly, sleeveless purple crop top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes was one among the numerous celebrities who did a complete 180 with his outfits for the two ceremonies. He was seen in an off-white blazer with a white shirt underneath and white pants that were paired with black shoes, giving off a serene vibe with his colour preferences.

While he and Camila decided to arrive separately for the VMAs, the duo gave major couple goals on the Met Gala red carpet. Shawn looked smoking hot in a black leather jacket, black pants, and a belt with a gold buckle. He completed the outfit with a bling-y gold necklace.

