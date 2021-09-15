F1 racer Lewis Hamilton courts controversy by supporting 'young Black creatives' at the Met Gala

A day after Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton were involved in a dangerous collision at the Monza circuit during the Formula One race on Sunday, the latter flew to New York and courted controversy at the Met Gala — an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

Lewis Hamilton, the winner of seven F1 World Drivers’ Championship titles, posted pictures of him in a black suit and sporting a new hairstyle. He was seen standing alongside fashion designers and models and wrote in the tweet, “Pure magic last night. These designers — Kenneth Nicholson, Theophilio, Jason Rembert — deserve this moment just as much as any other designer who attends the Met Gala. The goal is, and always will be, to open doors for young Black creatives (black heart emoji) (sic).”

His reference to “young Black creatives” and the addition of the black heart symbol emoji in the tweet raised a huge controversy with Hamilton’s fans and critics of his ‘Black Lives Matter (BLM) cause’, with the two teams taking opposite sides on social media over the comment.

“I don’t want to spoil the party. But this is racism in its purest form. Just cut the black or young comment and it would be a lot better. Doesn’t matter who you are. Good work should always be appreciated. Just as an opinion btw,” a user wrote.

Responding to the comment, a fan wrote, “Ah yes, another white man lecturing black people about racism. You never seem to find the irony.”

Some said that there was no need to create multiple sides by making such comments on social media.

“I don’t care about black white etc. I just try to point out that in my opinion it’s not smart to create multiple sides. The opposite of what we want to achieve,” a netizen wrote on Twitter.

Hamilton’s comments had been liked by more than 50,000 people and re-tweeted 5,000 times. It also received more than 1,100 comments.

Hamilton has taken a knee on the grid on a few occasions and worn anti-racism slogans in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. He also went on record saying his support for anti-racism and protests against incidents of racial discrimination and injustice will not be inhibited by FIA rulings. The British racer had also worn T-shirt bearing the words, “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor,” at the Tuscan Grand Prix in Mugello last year.