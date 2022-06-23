Kim Kardashian waited 6 months before introducing her children to boyfriend Pete Davidson, here's why

Kim Kardashian, the Skims business mogul and famous media personality, revealed why she waited six months before introducing her children to her 28-year-old boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson in a recent interview.

Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West last year, due to differences between them, but only got the divorce early this year. They still hold joint custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Though Kim was declared 'legally single' only in 2022, she and Pete have been dating since the fall of 2021. However, Pete did not meet the kids until six months later.

In her appearance on Today, Kim revealed why she waited six months before introducing Pete Davidson to her kids. She did not want Pete to start keeping up with her family right away. "I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. It's different for everyone and different things work for different people," she told, "but you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible."

She came to this decision after consulting a number of therapists and even her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who co-parents three kids with her ex-husband Scott Disick. Speaking on her divorce from Kanye West, she revealed that she waited a "good 10 months" before she was ready to open herself up.

She also gushed about her current relationship with the comedian, revealing the first message she had sent the star right after their SNL sketch.

Pete was seen with Kim's daughter North first in April, and then with Saint in May. The couple, after keeping their relationship a secret for a long time, made their relationship official through Instagram in March. Recently, the couple also made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala held this year.

The interview came right after the news that Kim and Kanye were communicating again and even spent Father's Day together. A few days ago, the ex-couple were also spotted at daughter North's basketball game near Thousand Oaks, California.

Also read | Kim Kardashian responds to allegation of damaging iconic Marilyn Monroe gown; here’s what she said