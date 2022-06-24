Kartik Aaryan gifted India’s first McLaren GT sports car worth Rs 3.73 crore for success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been gifted India’s first McLaren GT, a swanky new sports car worth Rs 3.73 crore, by producer Bhushan Kumar for the success of their latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.



Kartik shared photos on Instagram of himself posing beside the new car, wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans. He wrote in the caption, “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha… Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India's 1st McLaren GT Agla gift Private jet sir #Gratitude (sic).” (Got a new table to eat Chinese as a gift. Had heard that fruit of hard work is sweet but did not know it can be so big. Next gift should be a private jet, Sir.)

Bhushan had said recently in an interview that his bond with Kartik Aaryan has developed when compared with the professional relationship they initially shared. He was quoted as saying by sources that the sports car was a token of appreciation for “Kartik’s determination”.

The actor recently took to his social media to mark the successful run of the film at the box office with a super fun game edit, writing, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 starting its UNREAL RUN of the 6th WEEK now. In a Theatre near you ZigZagger #RoohBaba vs Bonecracker Manju (sic).”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 so far and collected over Rs 180 crore at the Indian box office.



Kartik is known for his fondness for supercars and reportedly enjoys driving to his shoots and the airport on his own. His collection includes a Lamborghini and a Mini Cooper that he also gifted his mother.



Known for his performances in films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik will be seen in Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.