Victoria Beckham praises Nora Fatehi; calls her 'stunning'

Actor Nora Fatehi recently got a shoutout from Victoria Beckham for wearing one of her outfits.

Nora shared pictures of herself in a bright red-orange one-shoulder midi dress from Victoria Beckham's 'VB Body' line, paired with classic red stilettos. The outfit was for her appearance in an episode of the show Dance Deewane Juniors.

Victoria Beckham, pop singer-turned-fashion designer, took to Instagram stories to reshare the post with the caption 'So stunning in VB Body' and tagged the actor. She also commented on the post, showing her appreciation for the actress.

After the designer shared the photo on Instagram, Nora shared another post with more pictures of herself in the dress.

The VB Body line is described as "Meticulously designed, form-fitting knitted pieces, created to flatter the body", rendered in a modern neutral colour palette, and 'a celebration of simplicity'.

The red-orange dress worn by Nora Fatehi is priced at ₹‌63,900. The key piece from the line is described as a "form-fitting silhouette that's simple yet versatile'', made from a compact knitwear fabric.

Born in Canada to a Moroccan family, Nora Fatehi made her debut in the Indian entertainment industry with Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans, and has since appeared in many songs for various films across Indian film industries. She had her breakthrough when she participated in Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. In 2019, she also debuted as a singer and released her first English single Pepeta. She was last seen in the 2020 movie Street Dancer 3D in a supporting role.

