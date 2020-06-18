London, June 18 (PTI): Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham says, with age, she has started feeling more confident - and that reflects on the way she dresses up.

The 46-year-old designer, who is regarded as a fashion icon, said her sense of style has evolved in a positive way since the time she started her career as the member of pop group Spice Girls.

"When I was in the Spice Girls, there were stylists who dressed the group, but in my personal life, I have never worked with a stylist. I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed," she reflected.

"Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted," Beckham said in a recent interview.

The fashion designer said that she no more dresses up to impress others.

"My confidence has definitely grown as I've got older. I know what works on me, what looks good, what makes me feel confident and comfortable. I don't feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress," she added.