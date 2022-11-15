Actor Sunil Shende, best known for starring in Shanti, passes away

Actor Sunil Shende, who is known for his role in movies and shows including Circus, Shanti, and Sarfarosh, passed away at his residence in Mumbai on Monday, according to media reports. He was in his 70s. However, the cause of his death has not been confirmed yet.

Film and music critic Pavan Jha confirmed the news to media sources that the actor breathed his last at his Vile Parle residence in Mumbai. He was quoted as saying, “He died at his residence in Vile Parle at 1 am last night and his body was cremated this afternoon at the Hindu crematorium in Parshiwada,” Jha said.

In a career spanning over 30 years, Sunil was known for essaying supporting characters in movies like Gandhi, Ghayaal, Ziddi, Khal Nayak, Daud, Magan, and Viruddh. Sunil also played the deputy commissioner of police in Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh and a politician in Rohit Shetty’s Zameen, which also featured Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

Actor Rajesh Tailang, who worked with Sunil for the cult classic TV show Shanti, paid tribute to the actor on Twitter. He wrote, “Great actor and a great human being ...Shri Sunil Shende is no more. I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali (sic).”

Great actor and and a great human being ...Shri Sunil Shende is no more.I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali pic.twitter.com/Blt1bDOtB0 — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) November 14, 2022

Incidentally, Mandira Bedi made her breakthrough with her role in Shanti.

Sunil also had a major role in the 1989 TV show Circus, which starred Shah Rukh Khan.