Anil Kapoor, Revathy, Chiranjeevi attend 11th edition of ’80s actors’ reunion in Mumbai; see pictures here

The 11th edition of the ’80s Reunion of Indian actors took place in Mumbai on Sunday, hosted by Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon. The party, which was organized at Jackie’s house, saw attendance from popular actors including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Chiranjeevi, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Tina Ambani, and Venkatesh, among others.

The 1980s was a significant time for the Indian film industry as many popular films like Mr India, Chandni, Dostana, The Burning Train, and Magadheerudu, were released during the era and recorded excellent business at the box office. Even today, many people celebrate films and actors from the ’80s.

The party in Mumbai was also attended by Bollywood actors Madhoo Shah and Raj Babbar. The South Indian film industry was represented by actors like Revathy, Ramya Krishnan, Rajkumar, Sarathkumar, Baghyaraj, Nadia, Shobana, Naresh, Bhanuchandar, Arjun Sarja, Suhasini Maniratnam, Khushboo, Lissy, Poornima Baghyaraj, Radha Nair, Ambika, Saritha, and Sumalatha.

Actress Radha took to Twitter on Sunday to share a group picture of the actors at the event. She captioned it, “11th Year 80’s Reunion, What a delightful evening it was (heart emoji).”

Bollywood actress Madhoo also shared a picture from the party which featured her with Jackie, Revathy, Ramya and Arjun Sarja, on Instagram. She wrote, “#nocaptionneeded . dil se (from the heart).”

She also shared other pictures from the party on her Instagram stories.

According to sources, the 10th ’80s actors’ reunion took place in 2019 and was hosted by Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi at his house in Hyderabad. It was attended by many celebrities. According to reports, the event could not be organized for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.