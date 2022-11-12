Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcome a baby girl!

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl, today, according to media sources. The couple announced their pregnancy in August 2022. Since then, the actress has been sharing pictures from her pregnancy journey on social media.

Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl!

On September 24, Bipasha took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her baby shower which was attended by their family and friends, In the pictures, Bipasha could be seen donning a pink gown while Karan was dressed in a dapper blue suit. The couple stood in front of a wall which was decorated with flowers and pink and purple balloons.

Bipasha captioned the post, “Thank you @eightrestaurantindia @prashantissar @atularuia @phoenixpalladium , for being such generous hosts and showering us with unending extravagance! It will be a night remembered by all.”

Also read: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy: share an adorable picture

The couple announced their pregnancy on August 16 on Instagram. Bipasha took to the social media platform to share a picture of her and Karan from a maternity photoshoot. She captioned the post, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.”

The couple tied the knot in April 2016 after dating for a year. According to sources, they met on the sets of the 2015 horror film, Alone, which marked their first on-screen collaboration.