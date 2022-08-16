Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy: share an adorable picture

Earlier we reported quoting sources that Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child. Though the couple did not say anything about the news then, the two took to their social media handles to announce their pregnancy. The Raaz actor shared love-filled photos from their maternity shoot and penned a sweet caption on her Instagram account. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. (sic)," Bipasha captioned the post.



"A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga. (sic),”the caption read further. In the photos, Bipasha is seen flaunting her baby bump. The parents-to-be can also be seen twinning in white shirts as they posed for the camera.

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of Bhushan Patel’s 2015 horror film, Alone and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. The couple was last seen together in Vikram Bhatt’s crime-thriller web series, Dangerous.