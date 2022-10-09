Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys!

Actress Nayanthara (37) and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan (36), who tied the knot on June 9 in an intimate wedding ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram, took to social media on Sunday (October 9) to share the news that they have now welcomed twin boy babies.

Vignesh Shivan took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam (sic)."

He also shared pictures of the duo holding their babies' feet and kissing them.

Reports in March 2022 claimed that Nayanthara had opted to have babies via surrogacy. However, the news had not been confirmed back then.

Take a look at the pictures here:

In other news, Netflix released a glimpse of their upcoming documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale on September 24, which focuses on the wedding of the couple that took place in June. The documentary will chronicle the love story of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan and is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

“I only believe in working. Definitely nice to know that you have so much of love around,” the glimpse shows Nayanthara saying during a video byte session.

Watch the teaser here: