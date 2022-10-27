Kanye West’s wax statue removed from Madame Tussauds museum

In what came as the latest blow in a series of recent events, landmark museum Madame Tussauds has announced that it has removed its wax figure of rapper Kanye West — who formally changed his name to ‘Ye’ — from public view in London.

The move marks the latest institution that no longer supports Kanye after he allegedly made anti-Semitic and anti-Black remarks on social media over a period of several weeks. As a result, during the past two weeks, Kanye has reportedly lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses, and many other relationships.

“Kanye West’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive. Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction,” a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds London was quoted as saying to media sources.

The popular wax museum reportedly moved the figure of the rapper to an archive room on Wednesday. The wax statue was originally launched in the museum in 2015 alongside a figurine of his then-wife Kim Kardashian.

