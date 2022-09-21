Do you want to stay at cricketer Yuvraj Singh's vacation house in Goa for two days? Here's how:

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is offering an exclusive one-time-only stay for a group of six at his house in Goa in partnership with Airbnb. This makes the popular sportsperson the first international cricketer from India to host on Airbnb. Perched on a hilltop with spectacular views of the sea beyond, Casa Singh pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of the beachside resort. The house will be available for a two-night stay from October 14 to 16, 2022, for INR 1,212 per night (Yuvraj's birthday and jersey number).

The cricketer took to Instagram to announce the partnership, writing, “While my work takes me across the world, my home in Goa is a sanctuary for me and my loved ones. I am pleased to announce that I am coming back in full swing to offer an exclusive stay for a group of six at my holiday home, only on @airbnb. You will get to meet me virtually after checking in, go on an e-bike adventure tour to enjoy the scenic views of Divar Island, indulge in curated bespoke meals, and enjoy the mesmerising views of the sea and beyond. Don't forget to take a dip in the pool and enjoy a sunset from the sundowner deck. Believe me, it will be amazing. Bookings for Casa Singh will open on Sep 28, 1PM IST at airbnb.com/yuvrajsingh. Catch you later! (sic)”

Known for its beaches, unique cuisine, and warm hospitality, Goa is consistently one of the most sought-after destinations for travellers in India and around the world. According to reports, six guests will have insider access to the cricketer's three-bedroom holiday house filled with special memories and meaningful keepsakes from his years on the pitch.

Sources said that the house has expansive decks and terraces bursting with potted plants and greenery, along with a swimming pool that features a swim-up bar and several nooks for lazy afternoons. Reports added that local Goan dishes will be served by the home chef in the dining room just off the main mezzanine area. The house is filled with photos of Yuvraj's family and many cricket accolades, including that of his first ODI 150.