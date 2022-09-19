Here are three destinations in India which are ideal for a much-needed wellness vacation

The appeal of wellness travel is fuelled by the fact that people are more aware of their health than ever before

With the pandemic situation slowly getting under control and postponed vacation plans finally happening, the demand for wellness has grown exponentially, state reports. The appeal of wellness travel is fuelled by the fact that people are more aware of their health than ever before. Sources added that across the nation, hotels and resorts that are dedicated to a creative and all-encompassing approach to wellness are growing healthily. The ‘India-genous Travel’ poll by Agoda earlier this year found that 37 per cent of travellers wanted to rest and unwind from the hustle and bustle of their daily routines, making wellness one of the top four reasons Indians travel.

A break from the day-to-day grind that is planned with a special wellness focus is increasingly becoming a mindful choice for all those feeling in the mood to travel. This includes spa treatments, therapies, healthy eating, culinary events, fitness activities, adventures in nature and educational programmes that share ways to incorporate healthy habits into our everyday lives. Here are three destinations, situated in different parts of the country that are ideal for a much-needed wellness vacation.

Captivating escape to nature in the Western Ghats, Maharashtra

Charming and soothing, the stunning western ghats region of Maharashtra is perfect for nature lovers and indeed for anyone wishing to get far from the madding crowd. The entire area is known for its canopy of green hills which create a refreshing haven to visit. This picturesque destination offers respite to travellers from sultry weather and exhausting daily routines and thus, is an ideal short break getaway.

Where to stay: Fazlani Natures Nest

Overlooking the azure waters of Andra Lake and surrounded by dense green lands with a plethora of flora and fauna, Fazlani Natures Nest is a luxurious resort to immerse oneself in nature to rejuvenate and rebalance the body, mind and soul. It is conveniently located between Mumbai and Pune and is spread over 68 acres. The resort offers bespoke wellness retreats which use a combination of alternative medicine approaches, be it the age-old science of traditional Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Acupuncture, Acupressure, Physiotherapy or unique wellness offerings like 'Equine' therapy.

Spirituality and adventure at Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Whether it is the spirituality that you are seeking or adventure, or a quaint romantic holiday; Rishikesh offers the best of them all. While the flowing Ganges and its white sand beaches surrounded by the hills lure nature lovers, river rafting, morning yoga and local food are what attract many to India's yoga capital. This region is rich in exotic flora and fauna and is well known for eco-tourism and wildlife tourism. Some of the well-known national park sanctuaries in the vicinity are The Corbett, The Rajaji National Park and the Govind Wildlife Sanctuary.

Where To Stay: The Roseate Ganges

Located in Shivpuri, the luxury retreat overlooking the Ganges is a 45-minute drive from Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun. The retreat propounds 16 well-appointed villas, each opening to a private balcony looking over the Ganga valley and the forest. The villas at the retreat have been designed with classic elegance in natural colour palettes, complementing the natural surroundings. Signature dining options based on the local cuisine and a comprehensive menu of spa and yoga services ensure a memorable stay experience for guests seeking physical, mental and spiritual wellness.

Kerala: God's Own Country

Amid lush vegetation and coconut trees, Kerala is the land of wellness. Globally renowned for offering wellness therapies including traditional ayurveda and yoga, Kerala never fails to replenish and re-energize travellers' spirits. God's Own Country is often referred to as the birthplace of ayurveda. The destination brings visitors closer to nature. It is the perfect place where one can recuperate from stress and strain. An equable climate, serene beaches, tranquil stretches of backwaters, lush hill stations and exotic wildlife are the major attractions of this state. Classical art forms, colourful festivals, and exotic cuisine are some of the cultural marvels that await travellers.