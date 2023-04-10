MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose felicitated by Tollywood on Oscar win; SS Rajamouli attends

The Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu's brilliant composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose were celebrated last night by the Tollywood film community. Politicians as well as celebrities like Rana Daggubati and Trivikram Srinivas attended the ceremony.

The Telugu film industry honoured MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose, and SS Rajamouli with a lavish celebration on April 9 at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad. While Chandrabose grew overwhelmed during his speech, MM Keeravaani said, "My wife used to always say that it is enough to live like Ramoji Rao at least for one day. Earlier, I was not excited to win an Oscar. But, when I met Ramoji Rao, he asked me to get the Oscars to India. Then I thought, if Ramoji Rao is giving so much importance to the Oscars, then I will have to win. That's when I started feeling excited about the Oscars."



While MM Keeravani is still adjusting to his newfound success despite his outstanding composition reaching a global audience, he is extremely certain of the direction his future songs will take. Earlier, the composer had stated, "No more Naatu Naatu compositions. I’ve never repeated myself in any of my compositions. I don’t intend to do so now, no matter how tempting the offer."

For the unversed, Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to receive the prestigious Academy Award for Best Original Song. Apart from the Oscars, it was also awarded the Golden Globes Award, which was again, a first for an Indian song. Recently, MM Keeravani was also awarded the Padma Shri, the third-highest Indian civilian Award.

