Deepika Padukone spotted vacationing in Bhutan, takes selfie with fans at a cafe

It seems like actress Deepika Padukone has finally managed to catch a break amidst her busy shooting schedule for Fighter. The Pathaan star was recently spotted visiting Bhutan. Photos of the actress vacationing, clicked and posted by fans, have gone viral on the internet. In a photo, Deepika was seen posing and smiling with two people. She wore a grey jacket over a brown co-ord suit. She also donned dark sunglasses and white sneakers.

Another picture of the actress smiling and taking a photograph with a woman was posted on Instagram by a fan. The caption read, “This deserves its own post. I respected her wishes for privacy and gracious as she is on screen she is gracious off screen and came up to me when she was ready for a pic. #deepikapadukone.”

The fan geo-tagged the location Tiger's Nest-Taktsang, Paro, Kingdom of Bhutan. Deepika was seen walking about with a bag, wearing a black outfit, and appeared in the photo with no makeup on.



The YourCafe Restaurant's official Instagram feed posted images of the actor with the employees. Deepika appeared in the pictures sporting a white dress and dark shades. The pictures had the following caption: “Thank you so much for your visit to Neyphug Heritage, @yourcafebhutan

It’s been a great pleasure to serve you and your family! Such a down to earth soul.”

On the professional front, Deepika will appear in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Akshay Oberoi, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover also have significant parts in the Siddharth Anand directorial. The film is scheduled to premiere on January 25 next year. Project K, starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, is another movie she is working on.