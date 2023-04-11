Millie Bobby Brown flaunts a big rock in her latest post, fans speculate engagement

Before the buzz about her spectacular performance in Enola Holmes 2 could fade out, Millie Bobby Brown is in the news for yet another reason. Recently, the actress shared a photo with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

As her boyfriend posed with his arms around her, the Stranger Things actress was seen beaming with happiness. On her left hand, she is seen with what appears to be an engagement ring. The caption for the photo read, "I've loved you three summers already, honey, I want 'em all."

Jake also posted a series of pictures of the couple on his Instagram page along with the caption, "Forever." Followers of the actress seemed shocked by the post. A fan responded to the image by saying, "Are they both engaged?" Another wrote, "So happy for you both."

In November 2021, Millie posted a photo of Jake Bongiovi with her to make their relationship public on social media. When she called Jake her "partner for life" in an Instagram post after they rang in the new year together, Millie hinted that their relationship was getting more serious earlier this year.

"Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us let’s do it again but better," she added.



On the professional front, the actress can be seen next in the Netflix fantasy-drama Damsel and is gearing up for her final appearance as the much-loved character Eleven in the last season of the popular series Stranger Things, scheduled to release this year.



