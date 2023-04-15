Ajith Kumar carries bag of woman travelling with toddler, netizens appreciate gesture

A kind gesture by Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar grabbed the eyeballs of netizens recently. The actor noticed a woman traveller at London's Heathrow Airport, flying with her 10-year-old baby while he was at the airport. She had a bag and a cabin suitcase with her. Ajith noticed her fumbling with her luggage and offered her help in carrying the bag.

The woman's husband posted about the incident on his Instagram handle and praised Ajith for treating his wife kindly. He wrote in the post that the actor also took a photo with his wife and made sure her things were appropriately stored in the plane's cabin. Ajith also requested the cabin staff to help her.





The woman's husband also noted that on his wife's resistance, Ajith said, “It is ok. I have two kids. I know how it feels.” This act of kindness has also left the netizens impressed, as praises kept pouring on social media. For the unversed, the actor recently lost his father to age-related illness.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Thunivu and will next be seen in AK62, directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

