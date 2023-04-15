Deepika Padukone shares stunning postcards from ‘land of thunder dragon’ [PICS]

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone recently visited the nation of Bhutan and going by the pictures shared by her, the solo vacation was something to remember. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared an array of photographs of the breathtaking locations she visited in the country including two snaps featuring the artiste. She captioned all the posts from her visit, “#landofthethunderdragon.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone spotted vacationing in Bhutan, takes selfie with fans at a cafe

The first snap shared by Deepika shows her sitting on a large rock in a forest, donning a black athletic outfit. She also shared other images of temples and sights she visited. A video shows her filming a path while she walks in a forest. She also posed with some schoolchildren for a snap.

Earlier this week, a fan shared a snap with the actor whom she bumped into in Bhutan. The fan captioned the post, “This deserves its own post. I respected her wishes for privacy and gracious as she is on screen she is gracious off screen and came up to me when she was ready for a pic. #deepikapadukone.” Deepika had hiked to the famous monastery located at Tiger's Nest.

Pictures of the actress posing for selfies with fans and employees at a Bhutanese café were also shared by the café’s Instagram handle. They captioned the post, “Thank you so much for your visit to Neyphug Heritage, @yourcafebhutan It’s been a great pleasure to serve you and your family! Such a down-to-earth soul (face with three hearts emojis).”

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares the secret behind her glow, reveals skincare routine

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the 2023 Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Pathaan, which was highly successful at the global box office. She will be next seen in the upcoming Nag Ashwin directional Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika is also set to appear in the Hrithik Roshan starrer film Fighter, which is scheduled for a release next year.