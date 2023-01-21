Deepika Padukone shares the secret behind her glow, reveals skincare routine

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the promotion of her upcoming film, Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The actress is also attending events and parties, which entails staying up late wearing makeup and getting little sleep. Deepika, though, is not letting her skincare regimen suffer. She took to her Instagram handle on Friday to share a video of herself revealing a beauty secret that keeps her skin glowing and fresh. In the clip, the artiste was seen using a cleanser from her skincare brand 82E which was launched last year.

In the reel, Deepika can be seen applying the cleanser to her makeup-free face while claiming that she uses it to rejuvenate her skin quickly. She also talked about her ‘cleansing routine’ in the clip. She was seen sporting a brown tank top. She spent ‘roughly a minute’ applying the cleanser to her face and neck. Then the actress washed her face and looked in the mirror. After observing her face, she said, “Feels very, very hydrated, does not feel dry... (skin) feels plump.”

She captioned the post,“Cleansing is one of the most essential pillars of my skincare routine. Here’s how I do it: I take two pumps of Lotus Splash face cleanser, massage gently on my face and neck and pat dry for clean, hydrated and healthy skin. Enriched with lotus extract and bioflavonoids, it helps remove oil, dust and dirt and makes me feel refreshed.”

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the video. One user wrote, “She doesn't need make up flawless.” Another fan commented, “You are very beautiful even without makeup.” “This is such a wonderful product. It rejuvenates skin as well as made it hydrated. I've fallen in love with 82e,” said a fan.

This is not the first time Deepika has attributed her flawless skin to a product from her new brand. She appeared in a video for her skincare line 82E last year after its launch. Her makeup artist Sandhya Shekhar was spotted applying products from Deepika's line to the actress’s face.