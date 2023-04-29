‘Harry Potter’ actress Bonnie Wright, husband ready to welcome their first baby

Actress Bonnie Wright, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, is expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo. The artiste announced the news on her Instagram handle on April 28, sharing a photograph of her showcasing her baby bump.

In the picture, Bonnie was seen donning a sleeveless dress, posing with Andrew in front of a picturesque mountain view. She captioned the post, “We're having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can't wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they're coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly.”

Bonnie, who married Andrew in March 2022, received a slew of congratulatory comments, including from Scarlett Byrne Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films, and James Phelps, who played Ginny's brother Fred Weasley. After James commented, “Congratulations,” many fans were delighted, with one commenting in response, “You're havin' a nephew.”

Bonnie is one of several former Harry Potter stars who played Hogwarts students to start a family in recent years. Her on-screen husband Daniel Radcliffe, who essayed the character of Harry Potter welcomed his first baby with his girlfriend, Erin Darke, recently.

Meanwhile, Rupert Grint, who played Fred's younger brother and one of Harry's best friends, Ron Weasley, and his partner, Georgia Groome, share a daughter Wednesday Grint, who is almost three years old.

