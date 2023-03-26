Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe expecting his first child with partner Erin Drake

Popular English actor Daniel Radcliffe who is most known for playing the lead role in the Harry Potter movies is soon going to be a father. According to sources, his partner Erin Drake was recently spotted in New York with a baby bump. Many photos of the same have surfaced on social media platforms. One such series of images posted on Instagram show Erin walking in New York with Daniel. She was dressed in a black top, slacks and a white coat, with a baby bump. Daniel was seen sporting a blue and yellow wool cap and a blue jacket in the snaps.

Many fans of the actor took to the comment section to express their enthusiasm. A fan wrote, “Omg !! Wow !! I am so super excited and happy for them !!! They are gonna be such incredible amazing parents.” Another user said, “Imagine saying “my dad is Daniel Radcliffe.” “Imagine how beautiful this child is going to be,” read a comment.

Daniel and Erin have been together for nearly ten years. They first sparked dating rumours after collaborating for the 2013 drama film, Kill Your Darlings. On the topic of kids, Daniel opened up in an interview last year, saying, “A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew,'" added Radcliffe. "Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.”

On the work front, the actor was seen in the 2022 satire biopic film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, in which his performance garnered praise. The movie which was the directional debut of Eric Appel also starred Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Arturo Castro, and Julianne Nicholson.

