Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella flaunts baby bump in maternity shoot, announces second pregnancy
The couple welcomed their first child, Arik, in 2019
Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is all set to welcome her second child as she made the announcement on social media with a maternity photoshoot. Gabriella took to her Instagram and announced the news of her second pregnancy with pictures flaunting her baby bump. In the clicks, the model is seen in a floor-sweeping gown from her clothing brand Deme Love.
She captioned the post: "Reality or AI?". Father-to-be Arjun Rampal posted an evil eye and red hearts emoji. Other than the father-to-be, Indian celebrities Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora and Kajal Aggarwal also dropped congratulatory wishes for the couple.
Take a look at the post here:
Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for a few years now and living together in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Arik, in 2019. On the work front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa starring Vidyut Jammwal.
He also has 3 Monkeys, a heist thriller film by the director duo Abbas-Mustan. Produced by Allarakha Vohra, Faruk Vohra, Sayeed Vohra and co-produced by Sharmin Vohra the film also stars Priya Prakash Varrier.