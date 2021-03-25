Gabriella Demetriades seems to have decoded the most workable styling trends for intimate, destination weddings. The designer who was recently spotted at producer Nidhi Dutta's wedding at Jaipur's Rambagh Palace curated a range of classic high jewellery picks for the festivities, that are also very wearable and cosmopolitan. For a pre-wedding soiree Gabriella chose to wear a kalidar lehenga by indie brand Itrh and paired it with an immaculate morganite necklace.

A moderist morganite necklace paired with a polished lehenga

The dreamy and classic morganite necklace is a handcrafted wonder designed by the Jaipur jewellery house Gems Paradise. Weighing over 400cts the necklace is a part of the label's Royal Morganite collection and features an assortment of morganites, surrounded by a line of diamonds; the earthy tones also accent Gabriella's beige ensemble really well.

Bridal kundan with a chic black blazer

Morganites seem to be gaining a steady footing amid millennial fashionistas, as more and more influencers and even celebrities like Kate Middleton seem to be a fan of this pastel gemstone. For some of the other wedding festivities, the Gabriella stuck to old school jadau picks like Kundan Meena Choker and Mango haar, studded with polki diamonds with Russian emeralds from Shree G.K. Chudiwalas, which she paired with an unpredictable but sleek black suit, and leopard printed trousers.

Easy-wear polki necklaces

For another pre-wedding do, Gabriella opted for something urbanised in some polished polki pieces that she layered up with a pale white lehenga. In fact, the polki picks by the label Kohar by Kanika are daywear-friendly and also really stackable.