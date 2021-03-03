Shraddha Kapoor is living it up in Maldives and she's doing it in style. The Stree actor is in Maldives for the wedding of her cousin Priyaank Sharma, who is marrying his longtime stylist girlfriend Shaza Morani. Amid the wedding festivities Shraddha made some time to celebrate her 34th birthday with an impromptu bash.

However, Shraddha's custom-made Rahul Mishra lehenga is stealing all the thunder. Shraddha's oceanic blue tulle lehenga matches the azure of the sea and impeccably breezy and light. The actor paired it with a ruby emerald choker by bridal jewellery brand GBS Gehna. Mishra, whose Spring/Summer 2021 line The Dawn is making waves all over the globe, took to Instagram to share details about Shraddha's custom lehenga.

"Painted on tulle, as if, set atop thin air the Oceanic Blue ‘Daisy’ lehenga, carries daisies on glimmering sequins as if they float on the dazzling cerulean waters of the Maldives, set against pristine white sand, soaked in the bright sun. Limning a quaint daydream that forms into a bewitching daze," Mishra wrote.