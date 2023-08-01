Preity Zinta embraces Barbie vibe in a fun-filled photoshoot, says she ‘loved’ the Margot Robbie starrer 

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently delighted her fans by sharing a charming and playful video from a photoshoot on her Instagram account. The clip showcased Preity channelling her inner Barbie in a pink-themed room, radiating effervescence and elegance. The post quickly gained traction and captivated her followers, who couldn't resist showering her with compliments and adoration.

In the video, Preity Zinta displayed her versatile posing skills as she interacted with the camera in a beautifully adorned pink-themed setting. Everything, from the walls and bed sheets to the table lamps and curtains, was adorned in shades of pink, creating an enchanting ambience. Preity, dressed in a stylish pink dress with delicate frills and complemented by silver heels, looked every bit like the Barbie doll herself.

The highlight of the photo shoot was Preity's infectious smile and her playful demeanour as she held a pink phone and playfully jumped and fell on the bed. Adding to the overall charm, the popular song Barbie Girl by Aqua played in the background, bringing the essence of Barbie to life.

Expressing her excitement in the caption, Preity stated that she couldn't resist sharing the fun shoot after watching the movie Barbie, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She wrote, "Channeling my inner Barbie (sparkling heart emoji) Did this fun shoot some time ago & couldn’t resist posting it after seeing #Barbie this weekend. LOVED the movie & the fact that the theatre was mostly Pink (sparkling heart emoji). So much fun watching a movie after so long. #Barbiethemovie #Movieweekend #Ting."

Her post received heaps of praise from fans and well-wishers, who flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. Some fans were also quick to suggest a Bollywood version of Barbie, with Preity and Hrithik Roshan as Ken.

Barbie, the film that inspired Preity's whimsical photoshoot, has been directed by Greta Gerwig and features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic Barbie and Ken, respectively. The movie revolves around their adventure in the real world, exploring themes of self-discovery and personal growth. The film which was released in theatres on July 21 collected INR 35.43 crores in India.

Preity's delightful photoshoot not only captured her incredible charm and beauty but also ignited nostalgia and fond memories of the beloved Barbie doll. With her radiant smile and vibrant personality, Preity truly brought the essence of Barbie to life, making the shoot a delightful treat for her fans and followers.