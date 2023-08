Breaking Bad actor Mark Margolis passes away aged 83

Actor Mark Margolis, who is known for Scarface and Breaking Bad has passed away at the age of 83. The actor's wife and son were by his side at the time. Tributes have been pouring in for the late star, who appeared in some of the biggest films and TV series over recent decades.

Paying tribute to Mark, Robert Kolker, his manager since 2007, said, "He was one of a kind. We won't see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him." Mark is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Margolis, his son Morgan Margolis and his three grandchildren, Ben, Aiden and Henry Margolis.

The family plans to host a private funeral and memorial and is requesting donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in lieu of flowers. The actor was best known to Breaking Bad fans for his stint playing Hector 'Tio' Salamanca in the hit series and the spin-off, Better Call Saul.

Also Read: Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh passes away; know more about the actor-comedian here

In 2016, he reprised that role as a younger version of the character. He guest-starred until 2022 in seasons two through six of AMC's multi-award nominated show, Better Call Saul. Mark was also renowned for his break-out role of Alberto The Shadow in Scarface.

Born in 1939 in Philadelphia, Mark moved to New York City at a young age to pursue an acting career. He started off focusing on theatre work, where he took on roles in Infidel Caesar, a Broadway production based on William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar.

Also Read: Why Bryan Cranston cannot move on from being Walter White on Breaking Bad

It wasn't long before he founded a touring theatre company called Blue Dome. When he turned his focus to television, he landed many roles in an array of shows including The Equalizer, Oz, Kings, American Horror Story: Asylum and more. He even had guest appearances in Gotham and Californication. He was also noted for his supporting roles in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Darren Aronofsky's Requiem for A Dream, Black Swan and The Fountain.