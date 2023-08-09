Canadian PM Justin Trudeau watches Barbie with son Xavier and Oppenheimer with daughter Ella, shares images

After sharing a viral moment attending Greta Gerwig's Barbie with his son Xavier over the weekend, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted taking his daughter Ella to a screening of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on Tuesday.

Trudeau's previous photo with Xavier at the Barbie screening had quickly gained traction online, showcasing the politician and his son sporting matching pink outfits. He captioned the post, “We’re team Barbie,” the post garnered around 140,000 likes on Twitter.

Continuing the movie tradition, on Wednesday, Trudeau once again took to social media to share a photo from the movie outing, this time with his daughter Ella. In the snapshot, Trudeau was dressed casually in a black shirt, blue jeans, and a cap, while Ella flaunted Gen Z fashion vibes with a brown tank top, camo brown pants, and a white hoodie. The Prime Minister's caption read, “Balancing things out: Oppenheimer with Ella.”

Balancing things out: Oppenheimer with Ella. pic.twitter.com/MdcZlhDwaG — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 9, 2023

Also read: Ryan Gosling treats Barbie director Greta Gerwig with a 'flash mob of Kens' on her 40th birthday

In the comments, many praised his role as a father, with one commenter writing, “LOL nice. You seem like a good dad.” Another humorously speculated, “Little mermaid with Macron next?” Yet another appreciated Trudeau's movie choices, stating, “Forget Barbie, this is the film every politician needs to see! We must learn from our past to better our future!”

It's worth noting that Oppenheimer, a biographical drama centred around the life of Robert J Oppenheimer, often referred to as the ‘father of the atomic bomb,’ was released alongside Barbie, based on the iconic doll from Mattel Toys. While Oppenheimer has garnered over $500 million at the global box office, Barbie's earnings have surpassed $1 billion.

Also read: Rishi Sunak's family 'votes' for 'Barbie'; UK PM shares pic from theatre

This delightful family-oriented leisure time for Trudeau amidst his professional duties comes on the heels of his announcement of separation from his wife Sophie after 18 years of marriage. The couple shared the decision through heartfelt statements posted on Instagram, highlighting that the choice was made after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” The Prime Minister's office confirmed that both parties have signed a legal separation agreement.