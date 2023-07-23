Rishi Sunak's family 'votes' for 'Barbie'; UK PM shares pic from theatre

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared that his family voted for Margot Robbie's film Barbie to be watched first. Rishi took to Twitter to share a picture with his family from the theatre. The snap featured him, with his wife Akshata Murty and their daughters Krishna and Anoushka, who wore pink outfits for the movie. Rishi captioned the post, "The family vote was only ever going one way Barbie first it is #Barbenheimer."

Barbie was released alongside Oppenheimer leaving many in a dilemma as to see which one first. Oppenheimer has been directed by Christopher Nolan and is based on J Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb." It stars Cillian Murphy in the lead, while Emily Blunt stars as his wife. Florence Pugh is seen as Oppenheimer's mistress while Robert Downey Jr plays Lewis Strauss. The film also has names like Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Jason Clarke and Benny Safdie, among others.

The project was announced in September 2021 after Universal Pictures won a bidding war for Nolan's screenplay. Murphy signed on to portray Oppenheimer in October, with others in the main cast joining between November 2021 and April 2022.

On the other hand, Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is based on the iconic doll by Mattel. The film stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera and Emma Mackey.

The follows the iconic doll who makes a journey to the real world after an existential crisis. It is the first live-action Barbie film after numerous computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming television films. The film stars Margot as Barbie and Ryan as Ken. The film is all shades of pink reminding everyone of their childhood favourite Barbies including Skipper, Allen and Midge.