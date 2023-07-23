Margot Robbie says she compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park' to get funding for the project

Hollywood actress-producer Margot Robbie recently revealed that she pitched Barbie as a billion-dollar movie as she tried to convince studios to make the picture by comparing it to Jurassic Park."I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they're brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," said Margot, who stars as the famous doll in Greta Gerwig's much-hyped new film, stated reports.

She added, "And then I gave a series of examples like, 'dinosaurs and (Steven) Spielberg', that and that, that and that - pretty much-naming anything that's been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, 'And now you've got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.' And I think I told them that it'd make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

Margot also shared that she did not request to star in the flick and would have accepted another performer being cast as Barbie. The Babylon actress recalled, "I didn't want whoever our director was going to be - Greta being the first choice, but if she had said no - I didn't want our director to feel pressured to put me in the role."

"So I was just really upfront about like, 'I won't be offended in the slightest. We could go to anyone. Whatever story you want to tell and whoever you want that to be, I support that.I've got skin in the game as a producer, I don't have skin in the game as an actor, so be free with that choice.' And she was like, 'Shut up, I want to write this for you.' And I was like, 'You might feel pressured to say that, but...' and we did that dance for a while," she said.

Margot added, "And then eventually I just accepted that she did want me to play the role, and then she wrote it. She wrote me in and she wrote Ryan (Gosling) in, and it was our names printed in the script from the get-go, 'Barbie - Margot, Ken - Ryan Gosling.' "

Barbie, which is the first live-action Barbie movie after a number of computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming television productions, was released in theatres on July 21. The movie is based on the Mattel Barbie fashion dolls and focuses on Barbie and Ken who embark on a voyage of self-discovery after experiencing an existential crisis.