Margot Robbie dazzles in a pink-hued Vivienne Westwood gown at ‘Barbie’ London premiere

Hollywood director Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, is all set to hit the theatre screens on July 21. And before the movies’s release, the film's cast is busy in promotions with Margot bringing her best fashion foot forward during the screenings and promotional events. Recently, the actress attended the pink carpet premiere of the film in London and she dazzled dressed in a pastel pink gown.

Margot and her stylist Andrew Mukamal have been paying tribute to Barbie by recreating some of the doll's most iconic ensembles throughout her globe press tour.

For the London premiere, Margot channelled Barbie energy and charm paying tribute to the iconic 1960 Barbie Enchanted Evening fashion doll. The actress donned a pink-hued gown by late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood which featured a rosette at the waist and a trailing train. The gown also had an oversized off-ruffled collar adding to the elegance of the outfit. Margot accessorised her ensemble with clear heels and white opera-length gloves.

Her co-stars Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, Sam Smith, and Simu Liu also attended the star-studded London premiere. Each celebrity embraced the film's theme by dressing in a Barbie-inspired manner, with brilliant shades of pink dominating the red carpet.

Fans are eagerly expecting to see more jaw-dropping looks from Margot and the rest of the cast with only one week till the highly anticipated theatrical release.

Barbie promises to be a celebration of fashion and style, highlighting the iconic doll's continuing influence. As Margot continues to bring Barbie to life on the big screen, expect more spectacular wardrobe moments.