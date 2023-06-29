Sonam Kapoor gives Rohit Bal sari an English twist at UK PM Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street reception

On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor attended the reception celebrating the UK India Week hosted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street in London. The artiste who is known for her fashion sense didn’t disappoint with her outfit choice for the glittery celebrations. Sonam donned a light green floral sari for the event which she paired with a white overcoat with a red floral print. The sari was designed by popular Indian designer Rohit Bal and Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor styled her.

Also read: [PICS] Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 38th birthday in London with champagne, oysters, and caviar on the menu

The actress took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share a few snaps of her outfit, writing, “Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK India week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer.”

Many fans of the artiste took to the comment section to praise Sonam for her look. Maliaka Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Disha Patani liked the post. Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja commented, “wiiiilldddd (heart eyes emojis).” Many fans called the actress ‘gorgeous’ and ‘stunning’ in the comments.

The reception was hosted in honour of UK-India Week, which will be held from June 26 to June 30 in London. The reception was hosted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his official house and office at 10 Downing Street. This is the fifth time that IGF's signature event, UK-India Week, is being celebrated. This weeklong programme aims to honour and strengthen the two nations' historic alliance by giving a platform to important issues like politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.

Also read: Anand Ahuja shares cute picture of Sonam Kapoor with son Vayu on her birthday; actress reacts

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in the upcoming thriller film, Blind, the teaser for which was released on Tuesday. The actress plays the role of a visually impaired cop in the project, who chases after a serial killer. The movie which has been directed by Shome Makhija is a remake of a 2011 Korean-language film of the same name. It is scheduled for a July 7 release on Jio Cinemas.