Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara send Mahesh Babu love on his 48th birthday

Popular Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 48th birthday in Scotland with his family. His wife, former actor Namrata Shirodkar, took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming picture from their vacation, sending birthday wishes to him. Meanwhile, fans were treated to a new poster of his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram.

The picture shared by Namrata showed her and Mahesh enjoying fireworks display in the Scottish night sky. In the image, she stands behind Mahesh, who is seen watching the fireworks, capturing a tender moment between the couple. She also shared a heartfelt message for the actor in the caption. She wrote, “Happy birthday MB!! You, you and you for today and every day (hearts and hug emojis) @urstrulymahesh.”

Also read: Mahesh Babu is a proud father as daughter Sitara gets featured on Times Square

Their 11-year-old daughter, Sitara, also joined in the birthday celebrations, sharing a candid snapshot of her father enjoying a snack at a restaurant while she laughed in the background. She expressed her affection, writing, “Happy birthday Nanna! Love you to the moon and back.”