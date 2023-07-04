Mahesh Babu is a proud father as daughter Sitara gets featured on Times Square

Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of renowned Indian actress Namrata Shirodkar and superstar Mahesh Babu is already a popular star kid in the Telugu film industry. Known for her dance reels, the star kid recently got featured on New York’s Time Square in a luxury jewellery brand’s advertisement.

As per media reports, Sitara completed the shoot in three days and even shared sneak peeks into the making process. At the age of just 12, she is one of the highest-paid star kids in the industry with an Instagram following of over 1.3 million.

Sitara’s achievements have made her father proud beyond expression and the actor took to Instagram to and penned a heartfelt note for her. The caption read, “ Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my Firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!!”

Sitara is very popular in the Telegu industry. Apart from her trending Instagram reels, she also runs a youtube channel called Aadya & Sitara along with director Vamsi Paidipally’s daughter. The channel has over 220 K subscribers.

For the unversed, she also lent her voice to baby Elsa for the Telugu dubbing of Frozen 2. She made her film debut with her father Mahesh Babu in the dance video Penny Song from Sarkaru Vaari Paata and also appeared on a dance reality show with her father as a guest.