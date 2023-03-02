Mahesh Babu shares photos straight from the gym, serves major fitness goals [SEE HERE]

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share two pictures of him in the gym. In the snaps, after working with his trainer to tone his arms, Mahesh can be seen flexing his biceps. Mahesh got prepared for his training in a blue sleeveless T-shirt, grey shorts, and sneakers. He is currently busy filming for Trivikram’s upcoming project.

Mahesh captioned the post, “Arm day!! (flexed biceps emoji) @minash.gabriel.” His wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar took to the comment section to drop fire emojis. Many fans also reacted to the post. A user wrote, “Looks like he’s ready for Bollywood (sic).” Another fan commented, “Yavadra Hrithik Roshan (Who is Hrithik Roshan).” “Raising temperatures with his hotness,” said a user.

After finishing the first schedule of his movie with Trivikram, Mahesh flew on a vacation to Switzerland two weeks ago to commemorate his wedding anniversary. Mahesh and his wife Namrata were escorted by his crew to the airport security checkpoint in a video clip which was shared on social media.

After films like Athadu and Khaleja, Mahesh and Trivikram are reuniting for the third time for the upcoming project. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the lead actress in the film. Namrata shared Mahesh's image on Instagram a few months ago in which he sported an entirely different look. Fans began to speculate if this was for his upcoming movie with director Trivikram. His appearance was compared by several fans to Keanu Reeves's in John Wick.

The actor will next work with director SS Rajamouli on a global action adventure in the vein of Indiana Jones. The majority of the film will be shot in African woodlands, The story of the film has been written by Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad. The movie is anticipated to begin production later this year or early 2024.