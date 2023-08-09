NTR Jr’s fresh new look sets social media abuzz

Man of Masses NTR Jr has stunned his fans with a striking new look that celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim unveiled on his social media accounts. The social media post, shared by Aalim Hakim read "Had an amazing time yesterday doing hair for our Man Of Masses @tarak9999. It is always fun shooting with @jrntr... I love his high-octane and positive energy."

NTR Jr’s fresh appearance has generated immense curiosity about his upcoming projects and endeared him even more to his dedicated fan base. The actor’s ability to embrace diverse roles and present a dynamic image has been a hallmark of his career.

NTR Jr's new look

As soon as the pictures were dropped, fans of NTR Jr have flooded social media platforms with messages of admiration and excitement, showcasing their eagerness to witness the star’s upcoming ventures.

As NTR Jr’s new look continues to circulate online, one thing is certain — the ‘Man of Masses’ has once again captured the eye, proving that his ability to surprise and engage his audience remains unparalleled.

NTR Jr is currently working on the much anticipated film titled Devara, which is directed by Kortala Siva and also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.