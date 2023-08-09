Alia Bhatt opens up about working with Gal Gadot, teaches 'Heart of Stone' co-star Telugu

As anticipation builds for the female-led action film Heart of Stone, fans are eager to witness the chemistry between the two dynamic actresses in the lead – Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt. Stepping into global fame for the first time, Bollywood actress Alia found herself cast in the role of Keya Dhawan, a woman with fierce determination and unmatched intellect. According to the Highway actress, it was a "super huge opportunity" to be a part of a film like this.

Spilling her thoughts on working with Gal, Alia said, "For me, this was a super huge opportunity, my first Hollywood film. And having seen Gal's exceptional work, I knew this project was something special," shared Alia.

"The idea of being part of a spy thriller with a female lead, a woman like Gal, was incredibly exciting. And I was even more thrilled when I got to know that Jamie would be joining the team too," she added.

Alia's excitement was palpable when she recounted her initial interactions with her co-star. "Gal is such a loving person and her energy is so warm. When I'm around her, I feel like I've known her for a very long time. It's like we instantly clicked and that comfort translated onto the screen," she noted.

Also read: It's official! Ranveer Singh to take the 'Don' legacy forward, Farhan Akhtar shares teaser

Meanwhile, in another recent media interaction, Alia was asked if she can speak Telugu to which she responded by saying that though she is not conversant in the language, she knows a couple of phrases. Gal then asked her to speak in Telugu and Alia abided, uttering the words "Andariki Namaskaram", which translates to "Hello everyone." Soon after, Gadot followed suit and tried to speak the same. The interaction was touted as adorable by several netizens.

Apart from Alia and Gal, Heart of Stone also stars Jamie Dornan in a significant role. Directed by Tom Harper, the film is set to release exclusively on Netflix on August 11.



Also read: Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara send Mahesh Babu love on his 48th birthday