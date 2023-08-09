It's official! Ranveer Singh to take the 'Don' legacy forward, Farhan Akhtar shares teaser

Last night, actor-producer Farhan Akhtar took his followers through the evolution of the iconic character of Don, first played by Amitabh Bachchan and later by Shah Rukh Khan. When Bachchan took up the role, he pursued it with a certain sense of wickedness but Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, was all about the suave. However now, as Farhan suggested in his post, a new era of Don is set to begin.

And hours after making this announcement, the Excel Entertainment founder confirmed that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be the new Don. He made it official that Ranveer will be taking the Don legacy forward and dropped a small teaser wherein the actor looks super dynamic.

Farhan wrote, "The time has come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan."

Ranveer's admission as Don has left the internet divided. While some sections are impressed with the casting and feel that he could do justice to the notorious conman, others are unsure about him and want SRK to reprise the role.

On the work front otherwise, Ranveer Singh is garnering love for his latest stint in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The actor played the role of a Punjabi boy who falls in love with a Bengali girl and their love story is a family saga with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in leading roles.