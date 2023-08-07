Deepika Padukone shares heartwarming Friendship Day message for Ranveer Singh; says ‘Marry your best friend’

Popular Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone celebrated this Friendship Day in a special way, dedicating a heartfelt note to her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Deepika shared a touching message that began with the words, “Marry your best friend,” and tagged Ranveer in it.

In her heartwarming note, Deepika emphasised the significance of finding a strong and happy friendship with the person one falls in love with. She highlighted the importance of having a partner who speaks highly of you, shares laughter that makes your belly ache and your nose snort with joy, and the kind of laughter that heals and brings comfort.

She wrote, “Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark.”

Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018 after dating for six years. Their love story began on the sets of the film Ram-Leela, and since then, they have worked together in multiple successful films, including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83.

Recently, Ranveer surprised Deepika by taking her to watch his latest movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The couple later shared a delightful video of themselves dancing to the film's song What Jhumka. In the video, Ranveer playfully imitated his character from the movie, leaving Deepika in fits of laughter.

On the work front, Deepika has an exciting lineup of films. She will be seen in the action thriller Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Additionally, reports suggest that she has a special appearance in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, which also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film promises high-octane action sequences and is scheduled for release in September this year.