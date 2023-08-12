Kareena Kapoor may be late to the Barbie trend but it was totally worth it [SEE NEW PIC]

When it comes to style and looking stunning at all times, Kareena Kapoor can never really go wrong. You would spot the actress in shades of white, black, blue and even in bold hues like green, yellow and red. As for today, Kareena has trusted hot pink to make a style statement and we are here for her Barbie moment.

Margot Robbie-starrer Barbie reigned the pink flag last month but with Kareena's latest click, it looks like the trend has barely subdued. The Bollywood actress was seen wearing a loosely fitted pink shirt, which she paired with white pants. In the photo, Kareena was seen posing with her styling team and atop the photo she wrote, "I'm a Barbie Girl...ok whatever".

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar spills the secrets

She posted it with heart, laughing and rainbow emojis. Take a look at it here:

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares snaps of her visit to the Earth Experience in London with Saif Ali Khan and Jehangir

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The romantic drama was a Hindi language adaptation of Tom Hanks' starrer Forrest Gump which itself is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Winston Groom.

The film, directed by Advait Chandan became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 at the international box office but tanked otherwise and failed to appeal to the film critics and the audience alike.

Next up, Kareena has The Devotion of Suspect X in the pipeline. It is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and the ensemble cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.