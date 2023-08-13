Esha Deol hosts exclusive screening for brother Sunny Deol's latest film Gadar 2, poses with her brothers 

Bollywood actress Esha Deol recently organised a special screening for her brother Sunny Deol's recently released film, Gadar 2. The star-studded event took place on Saturday and was attended by Sunny, Esha, Bobby Deol, and Ahana Deol. The movie, which also stars Ameesha Patel, was released in theatres on August 11 to a good response.

Sunny donned a light brown kurta paired with a stylish black hat for the occasion, while Bobby opted for a classic black T-shirt and hat ensemble. Esha attended the screening in a chic black outfit. The three siblings also posed for the paparazzi at the screening. Some videos of the same were shared on Instagram by a paparazzi page.

The event's timing was notable, as it followed the wedding of Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol. While Hema Malini and her two daughters were not in attendance at the wedding, Esha later conveyed her well wishes to her nephew through a heartfelt social media post.

Despite fierce competition from other releases like OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Gadar 2 fared impressively at the box office. On its opening day, the film garnered a remarkable INR 40 crores. The momentum continued on the second day, with a substantial collection of INR 43 crore nett, bringing the movie's domestic earnings to a noteworthy INR 83.10 crore. Notably, Gadar 2 also secured the position of the second-highest Hindi-language opener of 2023, trailing only behind Pathaan.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 hit Gadar Ek Prem Katha. Set against the backdrop of the tumultuous Crush India Movement of 1971, the film sees Sunny and Ameesha reprising their iconic roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. The narrative revolves around Tara's daring expedition to Pakistan to rescue his child, Charan Jeet Singh (portrayed by Utkrash Sharma), from the Pakistani Army.