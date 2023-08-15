Saira Banu celebrates I-day with memories of her 'Sahib' Dilip Kumar

Veteran actress Saira Banu took to Instagram on the occasion of Independence Day on Tuesday and shared a video with throwback clips of legendary actor and her husband Dilip Kumar's famous appearances in films like Karma, Naya Daur, Leader.

It also features an old interview clip of the legendary actor talking about cultivating a just and rich society for the future generations of the nation.

Saira Banu also penned a long note in her caption as she wrote, "Aman aur shanti kisi bhi mulk ko mazbooti se baandhe rakhne ka kaam karte hain. Dilip Sahib ka bhi yahi maanna tha ki agar koi misaal qayam karni hi hai toh woh Aman ki shakl mein ki jaye taakeh aane vali naslein usse seekh sakein aur iss silsile ko aage badha sake, kyunki awaam ki taraqqi mein hi Hindustan ki taraqqi hai. Aap sabhi ko 'Azaadi Mubarak'."

Dilip and Saira tied the knot on October 11 in 1966, in a fairytale wedding and overcame each and every obstacle in their path. Dilip Kumar, who is often known as Bollywood's King Of Tragedy, is considered to be one of the pillars of Hindi cinema along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna and Shah Rukh Khan all of whom enjoy humongous fan following.

Saira Banu once admitted that she was in love with Dilip Kumar right from the age of 12.



