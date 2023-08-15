Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun to Priyanka Chopra: Celebs proudly celebrate 77th Independence Day

India marks 76 years of independence from the British Raj and on this patriotic occasion, celebrities from across industries have taken over social media to share the spirit. They have penned heartfelt messages to share feelings of unity and diversity.

Among the first ones to wish his followers was Anupam Kher. He tweeted, "I am Tricolor……I often think that if ever our tricolor gets a chance to express its feelings to the countrymen, what will the tricolor say to us? On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, in this video, I have tried to address the countrymen on behalf of our national flag! See! Share more! Happy Independence Day to all Indians! Jai Hind! Long live Mother India!"

Apart from Anupam, Rana Daggubati, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Prabhas, Virat Kohli and Yash shared Independence Day wishes. Allu Arjun posted a photo with his family dressed in shades of white. He posed with wifey Sneha Reddy, son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

Deepika Padukone also shared a video wishing her followers on Independence Day and also promoted her upcoming film with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. They also unveiled the first looks.

