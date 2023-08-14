Gandhi runs, Nehru does yoga in Good Indian's AI-generated Independence Day campaign

Good Indian, the sustainable activewear brand, gears up to give the world a taste of innovative marketing mixed with a dash of fitness fever. Brace yourself for a novel campaign that is a blend of our iconic freedom fighters' valour, contemporary style, and the magic of AI wizardry. This extraordinary feat is set to hit the scene just as India's Independence Day 2023 arrives, aiming to set hearts racing with both patriotism and a newfound zest for health.

Striking a yoga pose



The brand’s campaign titled Push The Good: Celebrate India's Independence Day with Fitness and Pride, uses cutting-edge AI to reimagine our legendary freedom fighters as athleisure-clad superstars. Imagine them rocking the gym or striking yoga poses – these AI-generated visuals capture their unwavering spirits in a whole new light.

On a run!



With this campaign, the brand aims to honour our incredible heroes while fanning the flames of national pride and love for fitness. The campaign invites everyone to join the #unitedwithfitness movement. The creative hashtag is a call for people to share their fitness tales and salute our heroes while creating a fresh chapter in India's health narrative.

Also Read: Delhi-based trueBrowns forays into jewellery after building quite the name as an apparel brand

Step up fitness

Avneesh Gadgil, the co-founder of Good Indian, remarked, "Our campaign intertwines the tales of our independence heroes with fitness narratives, employing AI in an innovative manner to honour our past while inspiring transformative change in the present. Embracing the power of AI, we've created a potent campaign that not only captivates but communicates a profound message. This AI integration significantly reduces costs, making it an ideal fit for a startup like ours."