Jennifer Lopez shares cute video for husband Ben Affleck on his 51st birthday

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her husband Ben Affleck's 51st birthday in a charming way by sharing an endearing video of the couple singing together during a car ride. The heartwarming clip captures the essence of their relationship, with Ben focused on driving while Jennifer documents the moment through a selfie video from the passenger seat.

Jennifer took to Instagram to post the candid video featuring her and Ben harmonizing to the track (What A) Wonderful World by Sam Cooke. In the video, the couple sings the chorus of the song playing on the car's stereo system. With Ben at the wheel and Jennifer handling the recording, the candid moment showcases their natural chemistry. Jennifer captioned the post, “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!”

Also read: Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor shine in traditional attires as ‘The Archies’ cast turn servers at a Mumbai restaurant on I-Day

Fans of the couple, fondly referred to as ‘Bennifer,’ flooded the comments section of Jennifer's post with warm birthday wishes for the actor, highlighting the undeniable charm of her birthday wish. Social media users left comments like “Love you both” and “Happy Birthday handsome.”

Jennifer who is an Oscar-winning actor and accomplished singer, and Ben, a popular actor and director, rekindled their romance and marriage last year, two decades after their initial split. Their reunion, often dubbed as ‘Bennifer 2.0’, captured significant attention.

Also read: Matt Damon says his friendship with Ben Affleck became closer after his father died

The couple's journey traces back to 2001 when they began dating during the filming of Gigli, while Jennifer was still married to Cris Judd. After her divorce, Jennifer and Ben became engaged in 2002, though they eventually parted ways in 2004.

In 2022, amidst reports of their rekindled romance following the COVID-19 pandemic, Jennifer confirmed the news during an interview, coinciding with the release of her romantic comedy Marry Me. She reflected on their relationship, emphasising the importance of safeguarding their happiness and privacy. Jennifer shared, “It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance. We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience... We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

On the work front, Jennifer is all set to appear in Netflix's sci-fi thriller Atlas, while Ben's next venture is Apple TV's heist thriller The Instigators.

