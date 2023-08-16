Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor shine in traditional attires as ‘The Archies’ cast turn servers at a Mumbai restaurant on I-Day

The spirit of Independence Day was embraced with a unique touch of service and style by the cast of The Archies, as they visited a restaurant in Mumbai on the national holiday. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, along with their co-stars Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot, also volunteered as servers for the day. Many pictures and videos of the same were shared on social media platforms by various accounts.

Suhana, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, turned heads with her all-white traditional ensemble. Her attire was a fusion of elegance and tradition, featuring a Chikankari kurti adorned with delicate noodle straps. The kurti boasted side slits, a lengthy hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette, exuding a timeless charm. Accompanying the kurti were matching churidar pyjamas. Completing the ensemble was a white chiffon dupatta stylishly draped over her shoulder, epitomising traditional grace.

Suhana's choice of accessories remained understated. She opted for silver bangles, a subtle bracelet, silver jhumkis (traditional Indian earrings), and coordinated heels. Her makeup artistry was characterised by winged eyeliner, a delicate bindi (forehead decoration), a soft glossy pink lip shade, rosy cheekbones, and a radiant complexion. Feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, and a central-parted open hairdo added finesse to the look.

Khushi, in her own right, made an impression with her mauve-pink suit set that exuded contemporary chic. The kurta, adorned with intricate cut-out embroidery in elaborate patterns, featured a round neck with a front slit, accentuating her graceful neckline. Full-length billowy sleeves and faux button embellishments on the neckline added a touch of elegance. Complementing the kurta were matching linen pants, culminating in an ankle-high hem and characterised by slits, button details, and a straight-leg fit.

Khushi's accessory choices were minimalist yet impactful, featuring a sleek bracelet, statement rings, and a delicate chain with a pendant. The beauty regimen followed suit, with centre-parted open wavy locks, a glossy nude lip shade, subtly enhanced cheekbones, feathered eyebrows, and a hint of mascara on the lashes.

