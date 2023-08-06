Suhana Khan dazzles in blue sari, poses at Mannat in new pics 

Bollywood actor Suhana Khan made heads turn with her graceful appearance at her friend Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement bash held on Thursday. On Saturday, the artiste treated her fans with a series of photos on Instagram from a personalised photo shoot at her residence Mannat, before she left for the event. Aaliyah, the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, recently got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, and the couple hosted a celebration to mark the special occasion.

Suhana simply added a blue heart emoji in the caption as she shared images of herself wearing a beautiful blue sari designed by Arpita Mehta. The custom-made sari featured an intricate mirror and cutdana hand embroidery in an electric blue hue, making her a vision of elegance.

Suhana received an outpouring of love and admiration in the comments section from fans and friends alike. Her close friend Navya Naveli Nanda complimented her with “Prettyyyyyyy,” while her mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Beautiful girl.”

Shanaya Kapoor expressed her appreciation with several nazar emojis, and Sanjay Kapoor, her father, left a comment saying, “Lovely pictures.” Sanjay's wife, Maheep Kapoor, couldn't resist praising Suhana with “Stunnnningggg Suhanaaa,” and Bhavana Pandey called her “Gorgeous.” Fashion designer Vikram Phadnis also chimed in with “manana padega (will have to accept)” accompanied by heart and raised hands emojis.

Suhana, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is gearing up to make her film debut with The Archies. Recently, director Zoya Akhtar unveiled new solo posters of the star cast, including Suhana, who plays the character Veronica Lodge in the Indian adaptation of the popular comic book.



The much-anticipated series will be released on Netflix, but the exact release date has not been announced yet. Alongside Suhana, the project marks the acting debut of Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Other cast members include Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.